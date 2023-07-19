Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is suspending funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The suspension of funding follows a months-long review that determined the Chinese Research Institute was not compliant with federal safety regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also barring the Wuhan Institute from doing business with the federal government going forward.

In actuality, the lab has not received funding from the National Institutes of Health since July 2020.

The facility plays a central role in theories that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak there in late 2019, but investigators have yet to reach a definitive conclusion of where the coronavirus originated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court, London, Monday July 17, 2023. Elton...
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey used celebrity status for ‘opportunity grab’ described by accusers
A sign is seen outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif. on Wednesday, June 21,...
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease