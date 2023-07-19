Tell Me Something Good
Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

