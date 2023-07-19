Former FAMU Basketball star Moragne set to lead Slamball revival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bryce Moragne is too young to have a favorite squad to play as in NBA Jam and he’s even just too young to remember the real-life video game that was Slamball. But when the basketball, football, and trampoline-based hybrid sport’s highlights made their way to Twitter, he couldn’t keep his eyes off it.

“There was a lot of social media interaction with [Slamball accounts], they were doing #BringSlamballBack.” Remarked Moragne about his exposure to the game.

Two months ago the former Rattlers star got the chance of a lifetime. Referred by a FAMU teammate to head out to Las Vegas and be a part of a Slamball revival. Just about a month later he would become its number one overall pick and get a crash course on a whole new type of hang time.

“Before I got out here I actually went and bought a Skyzone pass for like the whole month,” Moragne said of what would have to be a quick learning curve. “Every single day I was on the trampoline jumping up and down trying to learn different mechanics. My girlfriend who cheered at FAMU was one of the main ones trying to help me with different techniques.”

While the rules may be different and the hits may be harder than in a traditional game of hoops, Moragne is excited for the debut this weekend with his squad the Lava, and for the chance to continue to hit the court.

“Having the opportunity to be back on the floor, to compete and represent my family, represent my university and just to do something that I love is a blessing.” Moragne beamed about the moment he’s been given.

Even though his uniform will predictably be red and yellow with a name like Lava, Moragne is hoping to showcase a heart of Orange and Green and put on display just what a Rattler can do on the big stage.

“I’ll always rep my school,” Remarked Moragne of the chance to represent Florida A&M on a national stage. “I take pride in it and just want to let people know you can come from a HBCU and be very talented, be very successful in life and everything you do. I’m a prime example of that.”

Moragne will lead the Lava in its opening game on Friday against the Slashers on ESPN. The game will start upon the conclusion of the 7 PM EST start between the Rumble and the Mob.

