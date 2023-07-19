Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Former FAMU Basketball star Moragne set to lead Slamball revival

Florida A&M Men's Basketball alum Bryce Moragne poses in his Lava jersey after being taken...
Florida A&M Men's Basketball alum Bryce Moragne poses in his Lava jersey after being taken first overall in the 2023 Slamball Draft.(Slamball)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bryce Moragne is too young to have a favorite squad to play as in NBA Jam and he’s even just too young to remember the real-life video game that was Slamball. But when the basketball, football, and trampoline-based hybrid sport’s highlights made their way to Twitter, he couldn’t keep his eyes off it.

“There was a lot of social media interaction with [Slamball accounts], they were doing #BringSlamballBack.” Remarked Moragne about his exposure to the game.

Two months ago the former Rattlers star got the chance of a lifetime. Referred by a FAMU teammate to head out to Las Vegas and be a part of a Slamball revival. Just about a month later he would become its number one overall pick and get a crash course on a whole new type of hang time.

“Before I got out here I actually went and bought a Skyzone pass for like the whole month,” Moragne said of what would have to be a quick learning curve. “Every single day I was on the trampoline jumping up and down trying to learn different mechanics. My girlfriend who cheered at FAMU was one of the main ones trying to help me with different techniques.”

While the rules may be different and the hits may be harder than in a traditional game of hoops, Moragne is excited for the debut this weekend with his squad the Lava, and for the chance to continue to hit the court.

“Having the opportunity to be back on the floor, to compete and represent my family, represent my university and just to do something that I love is a blessing.” Moragne beamed about the moment he’s been given.

Even though his uniform will predictably be red and yellow with a name like Lava, Moragne is hoping to showcase a heart of Orange and Green and put on display just what a Rattler can do on the big stage.

“I’ll always rep my school,” Remarked Moragne of the chance to represent Florida A&M on a national stage. “I take pride in it and just want to let people know you can come from a HBCU and be very talented, be very successful in life and everything you do. I’m a prime example of that.”

Moragne will lead the Lava in its opening game on Friday against the Slashers on ESPN. The game will start upon the conclusion of the 7 PM EST start between the Rumble and the Mob.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Former FSU stars host charity events in Tallahassee
Former FSU stars host charity events in Tallahassee
Chiles High School taps Bill Ragans as interim head football coach
FAMU Women's Head Basketball Coach Shalon Pillow announced her resignation effective Aug. 1.
FAMU Women’s Basketball Coach Shalon Pillow resigns
Revamped FAMU lawsuit alleges discrimination