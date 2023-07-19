Tell Me Something Good
The heat stays turned up with slim rain chances the next couple days

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Wednesday local weather and tropics forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heat advisory remains in effect on Wednesday until 8pm for a few counties in the Big Bend. Heat index values on Wednesday afternoon reached as high as 108 degrees.

High temperatures stick around in the mid to upper 90s through Friday with heat index values in the triple digits. Rain chances are slim, but not zero. Only a few spots will see any rain through Friday.

Temperatures return closer to normal this weekend while our rain chances rapidly increase.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

