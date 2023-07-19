Tell Me Something Good
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather to celebrate 155th anniversary of the breed

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said 466 dogs attended the gathering, which is held every five years. (Source: Sharon Covington / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INVERNESS, Scotland (Gray News) – Hundreds of golden retrievers made the journey to their ancestral homeland in Scotland to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed’s first litter.

The dogs and their owners gathered at the ruins of the Guisachan House near Inverness, where Sir Dudley Marjoribanks, later known as Lord Tweedmouth, bred the first golden retrievers in 1868.

One dog owner, Sharon Covington, shared photos and videos of the event on Facebook. One of her three goldens, Tara, is a rescue from the Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue in California.

“This is my first time to attend but I will be back,” Covington wrote alongside her post in the Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue Facebook group.

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said 466 dogs attended the gathering, which is held every five years.

Marjoribanks bred the golden retriever to be a sporting dog suited to the Scottish Highlands terrain. He bred a yellow wavy-coated retriever with a Tweed water spaniel, a breed that is now extinct, and the first litter of golden retrievers was born.

In 1913 – 45 years later – the breed became officially recognized by The Kennel Club in the U.K. The first registration of a golden retriever by the American Kennel Club was in 1925.

