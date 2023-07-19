Lottery Luck: Leon County man claims $2 million prize in scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County man is $2 million dollars richer after earning the top prize from the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

According to a release from the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Dwight Rozier purchased his winning ticket from Campus Edge Food Mart in Tallahassee.

Rozier chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $1.5M. The retailer will also receive a $4,000 cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game launched in May 2022, according to Florida Lottery. The organization adds that scratch-off tickets made up about 77% of sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Check out the winning ticket below:

Dwight Rozier, 66, recently claimed a $2M prize on this scratch-off game. (Florida Lottery)

