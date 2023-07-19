Loved ones remember former FSU professor Dan Markel nine years after his murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday marks nine years since former FSU professor Dan Markel was murdered in his driveway in Betton Hills.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the Betton Hills neighborhood and garnered national attention.

Jason Solomon was a friend and colleague of Markel. Solomon told WCTV that on the anniversary of Markel’s death, he’s thinking of Markel’s family and two sons. He describes Markel as a devoted friend, a respected teacher and scholar and a loving father.

“He was so devoted to his boys,” Solomon told WCTV. “He didn’t want to miss a minute with those kids.”

In the nine years since Markel’s 2014 murder, Solomon said he’s glad to see those responsible being prosecuted.

“We have made real progress in the fight for justice for Dan and for Dan’s memory,” he said. “It’s terrific that justice is moving forward, even if it moves forward slowly.”

Over the years, arrests, trials and convictions ultimately led prosecutors to Charlie Adelson, the brother of Markel’s ex-wife. Adelson is the fourth person charged in the case, and he’s set to appear in court next month ahead of a trial in the fall.

Prosecutors claim Adelson’s goal was to end a custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife Wendi Adelson. They say Adelson collaborated with an ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua. The two were seen meeting in an FBI recording released to the public last year.

Adelson is accused of hiring two men to carry out Markel’s killing: Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia. Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Garcia, who allegedly was the one who pulled the trigger, was convicted of first-degree murder three years later.

After a mistrial in 2019, Katherine Magbanua returned to the courtroom for a second trial last May. She was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

WCTV spoke with Dan Markel’s mother, Ruth Markel, Tuesday. She said in a statement, “Dan’s Murder is still painful, and the Trial Life is filled with waiting and uncertainty. Dan’s memory must be lived as a driving force for Justice!”

The trial for Charlie Adelson is set for October. WCTV will continue to follow this case closely.

