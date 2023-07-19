Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Tallahassee Fire Department hosts ‘Water Days’ event to beat the heat

Something Good - Tallahassee Fire Department hosts 'Water Days' event to beat the heat
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - These pics and videos from the city of Tallahassee Fire Department Facebook page show off all the fun the department had while putting on their “water days” event!

Clearly, it was a blast and a great way to cool down. Fire trucks and hoses provided plenty of water, and kids made the most of the day in a pool and with water balloons!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Tuesday marks nine years since Dan Markel was shot in his Betton Hills garage
Loved ones remember former FSU professor Dan Markel nine years after his murder
The FDA recommends that you do not consume more than 50 milligrams per kilogram that you weigh...
FSU professor weighs in on aspartame, now considered ‘possibly carcinogenic’ by WHO
7/17 Wakulla Co. commission meeting
Residents boo, yell after Wakulla commission passes on citizen springs protection proposal
The U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee was renamed after Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, the first Black...
Federal judge hears challenge to Florida’s Interests of Foreign Countries law