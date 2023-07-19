Something Good - Tallahassee Fire Department hosts ‘Water Days’ event to beat the heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - These pics and videos from the city of Tallahassee Fire Department Facebook page show off all the fun the department had while putting on their “water days” event!

Clearly, it was a blast and a great way to cool down. Fire trucks and hoses provided plenty of water, and kids made the most of the day in a pool and with water balloons!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.