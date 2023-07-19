Suspect crashes allegedly stolen car while fleeing arrest, police chase in Havana Wednesday

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A man allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle after leading a police chase Wednesday afternoon in Havana, Fla., according to the town’s police chief.

It started at about 4:30 p.m. when officials attempted to arrest a man on multiple felony charges from the State Attorney’s Office, Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith said. The man fled the arrest on foot, he said. He then found a truck with the keys inside and allegedly stole it, according to Smith.

Havana Police began pursuing the suspect. During the chase, he wrecked the allegedly stolen vehicle in a crash with a semi-truck near the intersection of Shady Rest Road and Scotland Road in Havana, Smith said. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was harmed in the crash.

It is unclear what charges the suspect was facing at the time of his arrest. Smith said the State Attorney’s Office is leading the case. WCTV is working to learn more.

A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol confirmed they are assisting Havana Police in responding to the crash site. Roadways are blocked in the area. Drive with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

