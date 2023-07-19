The very hot temperatures are here to stay for the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the hazy sunshine and hot conditions today. Highs are likely in the mid to upper 90s and will stay there for several hours.

Rain chances remain limited, but the humidity will start to creep back up tonight and tomorrow. Better rain chances are in the forecast for this weekend.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

