Wells Fargo ATM on Mahan robbed in broad daylight Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wells Fargo on Mahan Drive was robbed Wednesday, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

As a technician serviced an ATM at the bank just before 2:30 p.m., two individuals approached him, said they had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash, TPD said in a statement.

Then they fled.

No one was injured. TPD said investigators are working to identify and locate the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

