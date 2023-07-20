$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Tallahassee Publix before Wednesday night’s $1.08 billion drawing.

The ticket, sold at the Publix store on North Blairstone Road, matched all five white balls and had a Power Play bonus that doubled the winner’s payout, according to the Communications Department at the Florida Lottery.

The winner, who has yet to be named, chose to hand pick their own numbers instead of having the computer system randomly select numbers.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with a Powerball 24.

Four winning tickets worth $1 million each were also sold in Florida. They were sold in Sumter, Pasco, Indian River, and Clay counties. The winning tickets matched all five numbers, but not the red Powerball.

One lucky ticket was sold in Los Angeles, California that matched all six numbers earning the winner the seventh-highest lottery payout ever in the United States totaling $1.08 billion.

