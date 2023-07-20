Another Heat Advisory is in place for Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s once again on Friday. Heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in some spots. It is important to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours.

Rain chances on Friday are still on the lower end with only a few showers & storms possible. Rain chances noticeably increase for this weekend and to start the work week next week. During this period, our temperatures will slowly return to normal in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don continues to churn far away in the Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to land.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

