Dangerous heat to end the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another heat advisory is in effect today across the Big Bend and South Georgia, except for our coastal communities. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with heat index values expected to range between 105 to 112 degrees. Rain chances are slim to none.

We will see a very similar setup for Friday. Another heat advisory looks likely with temperatures in the upper 90s and so much moisture to boost those heat index values. A few afternoon showers & storms are possible.

Our temperatures decrease a bit while our rain chances significantly increase this weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

