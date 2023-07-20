Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida schools have new rules to comply with LGBTQ instruction and students

(WLBT)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Schools across the state now have the guidelines to help carry out new state laws for the upcoming school year. The Florida Board of Education approved policies this week regarding LGBTQ instruction, students and staff.

But these new policies didn’t come without controversy.

The state board of education approved new rules to comply with the expansion of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act and a ban on teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.

Mother of four Jen Cousins told the board Wednesday she has two kids who identify as queer. She said the new rules contradict each other.

“I have the ultimate authority over my children’s educations. I tell the school I want my 15-year-old to be now known as Zebula, the school must obey my request. Further, if I wish him to be referred to as she, they must obey my request,” Cousins said.

Brevard County teacher Matthew Woodside said he felt these new rules are needed, including expanding the ban on sexual orientation and gender identity instruction to eighth grade.

“There are many educators who trade in that role as an educator and have chosen to be activists instead, who see it as their role to segregate parents using their platform to push their views of sexuality on the youngest among us,” Woodside said.

Under the new rules, teachers can be suspended or even lose their teaching licenses if they don’t follow these guidelines.

“As educators, it is our responsibility to help our students reach their highest potential, preparing them for success, preparing them for the real world,” Woodside said.

The rules also require students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Stolen truck crashed after Havana Police pursue suspect
Wells Fargo ATM on Mahan robbed by two suspects
Alexander Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until...
Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Mike's Forecast