Florida schools have new rules to comply with LGBTQ instruction and students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Schools across the state now have the guidelines to help carry out new state laws for the upcoming school year. The Florida Board of Education approved policies this week regarding LGBTQ instruction, students and staff.

But these new policies didn’t come without controversy.

The state board of education approved new rules to comply with the expansion of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act and a ban on teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.

Mother of four Jen Cousins told the board Wednesday she has two kids who identify as queer. She said the new rules contradict each other.

“I have the ultimate authority over my children’s educations. I tell the school I want my 15-year-old to be now known as Zebula, the school must obey my request. Further, if I wish him to be referred to as she, they must obey my request,” Cousins said.

Brevard County teacher Matthew Woodside said he felt these new rules are needed, including expanding the ban on sexual orientation and gender identity instruction to eighth grade.

“There are many educators who trade in that role as an educator and have chosen to be activists instead, who see it as their role to segregate parents using their platform to push their views of sexuality on the youngest among us,” Woodside said.

Under the new rules, teachers can be suspended or even lose their teaching licenses if they don’t follow these guidelines.

“As educators, it is our responsibility to help our students reach their highest potential, preparing them for success, preparing them for the real world,” Woodside said.

The rules also require students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

