Handling the heat: crews react to working outside during hot temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As residents handle the high heat, only some get to work indoors when mother nature decides to dial up the thermometer.

With the Big Bend and South Georgia under a heat advisory, people who work outdoors are finding ways to stay cool. The temperatures make it feel like we’re in the triple digits and many workers braving the heat are taking precautions to stay safe out in it. WCTV spoke with landscapers, plumbers and A.C. repair crews.

At McNeil’s Plumbing, employees start their days earlier so they can get off before temperatures reach their hottest point. And while their crews work to install underground plumbing, they use a tent to help shade them from the sun. They also use a fan to supply some airflow.

Adam Reynolds said he’s been a plumber for 13 years and he never gets used to the blazing sun.

“Every year it seems like it gets hotter and hotter,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t this hot 10 years ago. I don’t ever remember it being this hot when I was a kid, but you just have to take breaks, have to take breaks.”

For Fielder and Associates, a local landscaping company, management encourages staff to hydrate a day ahead of their shift by drinking plenty of fluids. Crews are also required to fill a water keg each day before they begin their 10-hour shift.

Arborist Mike Cross said every crew is equipped with personal protective equipment like helmets and gloves that they must wear on every job site which adds an extra layer of heat to their bodies.

Cross said crews are allowed to take breaks as needed throughout the day to cool down, and he encourages everyone to look out for their teammates so no one suffers from a heat-related illness.

“You’ve got to look out for your teammates and your co-workers, treat them as family and protect them if you see them start shaking or getting weak or pale, we jump in and pull them aside give them a break and put them in the shade, take off their personal protective equipment and get them comfortable,” he said.

Crews often also find creative ways to keep cool like using a leaf blower as a makeshift fan.

With humidity, the CDC said it’s harder to cool down because the sweat doesn’t evaporate as quickly so make sure to pace yourself when working outdoors and wear loose-fitted clothing.

