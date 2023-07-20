Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

One person injured in Tallahassee shooting Wednesday night

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating another shooting in the Capital City.

The latest shooting happened in the 700 block of Westcott Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

TPD said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after getting shot in the street. As of last check, a Watch Commander with TPD said they had two known suspects, but no one in custody.

According to WCTV’s internal shooting tracker, this is the city’s 56th shooting incident of 2023.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Something Good - Volunteer clean-up effort around Valdosta community
Something Good - Volunteer clean-up effort around Valdosta community
A "Florida Heritage" sign is installed outside the Riley House in Tallahassee.
Florida Board of Education approves African American History standards
Suspect crashes allegedly stolen car while fleeing arrest, police chase in Havana Wednesday
Suspect crashes allegedly stolen car while fleeing arrest, police chase in Havana Wednesday