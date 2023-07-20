Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Volunteer clean-up effort around Valdosta community

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today’s something good was a community effort!

On Saturday, volunteers helped with a clean up effort at and around the Greer Park community in Valdosta. Volunteers teamed up with City Manager Richard Hardy, public works employees and district 3 councilman Thomas B. Mcintyre.

City public works crews hauled more than 11 bags of litter and debris from the cleanup site!

Organizers encourage other communities to adopt a street or host clean up days like this to help beautify your community.

