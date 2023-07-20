Tallahassee scooter shop may close after back-to-back burglaries on West Pensacola

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Back-to-back break-ins at Scooterville on West Pensacola Street have led the owner to consider closing the local business for good.

First, three men pried open the business’s garage door on July 6 and stole tools as well as the cash register. Then, on July 18, a man threw a rock at the front door, smashing the glass, and stole the newly-replaced register.

The owner, Keith Yarborough, said these burglaries cost his business thousands of dollars. Now, he’s had enough.

“I’m right there at the breaking point right now,” Yarborough said.

He said he’s been running this business for 13 years, and this is the first time he’s dealt with a break in -- let alone two in a span of two weeks.

“It’s just frustrating,” Yarborough said. “Very frustrating.”

Scooterville isn’t the only business dealing with break-ins. Just a few steps down the street, at ASAP Smoke Shop, an employee, Alexander Sandoval, told WCTV their business was also broken into about two weeks ago.

“We have a new door because they busted in through the door,” Sandoval said. “They took all the money out of the register and a bunch of Newports.”

The Tallahassee Police Department told WCTV no arrests have been made in any of these three break-ins. But TPD says two people were arrested for other recent business burglaries in the area.

Yarborough said he’d like to see more police patrolling this part of town to help businesses like his survive.

“I never want to shut my business down, but I feel like there’s no security or policing in this area like it used to be when I first opened,” he said. “It’s a whole different world these days.”

WCTV asked TPD how many officers are designated for patrolling this area near West Pensacola Street. They couldn’t give us an answer, but said that on any given shift, there are 20 to 25 officers patrolling the entire city.

