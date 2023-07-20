Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Trivia Night at Ology Brewing to benefit Second Harvest of the Big Bend

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The MAAPP program is joining located elected leaders for Trivia Night to raise money for the Second Harvest of the Big Bend on Thursday, July 20.

The fundraiser will be hosted by the FSU Masters of Applied American Politics and Policy Program.

MAAPP says all the money will benefit the local food bank in Tallahassee.

Trivia night is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ology Brewing.

