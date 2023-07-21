Tell Me Something Good
Dangerous heat on Friday before a rainy weekend

By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Big Bend and Southeast Georgia. Heat index are expected to range between 113 to 115 degrees. Please remember to stay hydrated and seek shade when outdoors today. The remainder of our area is under a Heat Advisory. Heat index values in these spots may reach up to 111 degrees. High temperatures today will reach the upper 90s.

Most of our Friday will stay dry. A few thunderstorms will work their way in to our South Georgia counties from the north later this evening.

Saturday will feature high temperatures in the mid 90s with scattered showers and storms. Sunday will shape up a bit cooler with highs near 90. Rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are 60% and 70% respectively.

A typical summertime pattern is in store for next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and the chance for a few showers & storms each day.

