Heat will subside heading into the weekend, but storm chances will increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heat alerts will be in place through 8:00 pm. This afternoon and evening will be hot with feels-like temperatures above 110. After sunset, the dangerous heat will start to subside, but it will still be an uncomfy night with temperatures in the upper 70s.

After midnight, showers and storms will be moving toward the area. Especially for folks in southwest Georgia. These storms will bring some heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 (marginal) risk for these areas because of the forecast line.

Rain and storms moving in after midnight. (WCTV)

Wet weather should be winding down by sunrise. Your Saturday should start out with partly sunny skies. If you have to get anything down outdoors, the morning hours will be the time to do it. By Saturday afternoon scattered to widespread storms will develop. You will want to have the First Alert Weather App handy if you have outdoor plans as those storms develop. High temperature in the mid-90s. Temps will peak in the late morning, with the heat index over 100.

Storms by tomorrow afternoon (WCTV)

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms once again. With limited sun, highs will be mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Your workweek will start on the wet side. Scattered showers and storms with periods of sun. High in the low to mid-90s. Tuesday through Friday will bring brighter skies and lower rain chances, 20 to 40%. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Brief dip in temps for the weekend (WCTV)

Tropical Outlook:

We are a few days away from August when the tropical season typically starts to ramp up. We are keeping an eye on the Atlantic where there is a 60% chance of development in the next 7 days. It is associated with a tropical wave in the Atlantic. The wave will be fighting Saharan dust and eventually, some wind shear as the wave approaches the eastern Bahamas.

60% chance of tropical development with a tropical wave in the Atlantic. (WCTV)

Watch the video above for the latest.

