Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Heat will subside heading into the weekend, but storm chances will increase

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has your latest forecast
Rain chances will increase for your weekend, heat will start to subside temporarily.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heat alerts will be in place through 8:00 pm. This afternoon and evening will be hot with feels-like temperatures above 110. After sunset, the dangerous heat will start to subside, but it will still be an uncomfy night with temperatures in the upper 70s.

After midnight, showers and storms will be moving toward the area. Especially for folks in southwest Georgia. These storms will bring some heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 (marginal) risk for these areas because of the forecast line.

Rain and storms moving in after midnight.
Rain and storms moving in after midnight.(WCTV)

Wet weather should be winding down by sunrise. Your Saturday should start out with partly sunny skies. If you have to get anything down outdoors, the morning hours will be the time to do it. By Saturday afternoon scattered to widespread storms will develop. You will want to have the First Alert Weather App handy if you have outdoor plans as those storms develop. High temperature in the mid-90s. Temps will peak in the late morning, with the heat index over 100.

Storms by tomorrow afternoon
Storms by tomorrow afternoon(WCTV)

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms once again. With limited sun, highs will be mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Your workweek will start on the wet side. Scattered showers and storms with periods of sun. High in the low to mid-90s. Tuesday through Friday will bring brighter skies and lower rain chances, 20 to 40%. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Brief dip in temps for the weekend
Brief dip in temps for the weekend(WCTV)

Tropical Outlook:

We are a few days away from August when the tropical season typically starts to ramp up. We are keeping an eye on the Atlantic where there is a 60% chance of development in the next 7 days. It is associated with a tropical wave in the Atlantic. The wave will be fighting Saharan dust and eventually, some wind shear as the wave approaches the eastern Bahamas.

60% chance of tropical development with a tropical wave in the Atlantic.
60% chance of tropical development with a tropical wave in the Atlantic.(WCTV)

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Rain chances will increase for your weekend, heat will start to subside temporarily.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Friday, July 21
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Dangerous heat on Friday before a rainy weekend
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Josh's Forecast
An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect on Friday