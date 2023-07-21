Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Low levels of radioactive tritium may be near the Mississippi River after an energy company’s leak

FILE - People walk on a trail at the Montissippi County Park near the Xcel Energy Monticello...
FILE - People walk on a trail at the Montissippi County Park near the Xcel Energy Monticello Generating Plant, a nuclear power plant, in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — Groundwater containing low levels of radioactive material may have reached the edge of the Mississippi River, the energy company responsible for the leak from its nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minnesota, announced on Thursday.

Tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, has not been detected in the river water itself, Xcel Energy said in a statement.

“The closest sample to detect tritium is about 30 feet from the river, and detected about 1,000 picocuries per liter, far below Safe Drinking Water Act standards, or below 20,000 picocuries per liter,” the statement said. “Any presence of tritium in the river would be well below the Safe Drinking Water standard and likely at levels indistinguishable from what occurs naturally in the environment.”

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the state Department of Health released a joint statement saying the latest development does not present a threat to public health, and there are no immediate impacts to the safety of drinking water or private wells, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Xcel Energy discovered in November that about 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of water containing tritium had leaked from a faulty pipe. The utility made a temporary fix but learned in March that hundreds more gallons of tritium-laced water leaked, leading to a dayslong shutdown to fix the pipe.

While the utility and health officials say the leak is not dangerous, the issue has prompted concerns among residents and raised questions about aging pipelines.

More than half of the tritium that leaked from the pipe has been recovered, officials said in May.

The nuclear plant is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti...
Biden picks a female admiral to lead the Navy, officials tell AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature