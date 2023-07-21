Marquis McCloud capital murder case heads to Alabama grand jury

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/WCTV) -A judge ruled Friday that evidence Marquis McCloud killed a pregnant Florida Panhandle teen is compelling enough to send his Capital Murder cases to a South Alabama grand jury.

The ruling from Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis had been expected, with a low threshold of proof needed to move this case from his court.

Anastasia Gilley, 19 and four months pregnant, vanished from her Jackson County home on May 3. Officers discovered her body in a dusty field near Dothan, Alabama, one week later.

Herring described the path of evidence that led deputies to her body, which had several bullet wounds, and ultimately to the suspect.

“The last call (Gilley) made was to McCloud, but he denied knowing her whereabouts when we called him,” he told Judge Lewis.

A cell phone search indicates the duo traveled together to Dothan, but Gilley had wanted him to drive her to Sneads, Florida where her male friend resides, Herring testified.

He believes that McCloud killed Gilley within a few hours of her abduction, likely because she refused to have sex with him.

McCloud conducted multiple searches on his electronic devices about how to eradicate fingerprints from guns, he said during the two-hour hearing.

Defense attorney William Barclay Wadsworth questioned Herring about if calls he made to McCloud during the investigation had been recorded—they had not---and revisited other aspects of the investigator’s testimony.

He also asked about the credibility of witnesses, some of them felons, and insisted that he be provided with all the evidence that investigators amassed.

Wadsworth also questioned if Gilley had been kidnapped or had gone with McCloud voluntary and, indicating he hopes a grand jury will indict on Felony Murder—not Capital Murder---charges.

However, Wadsworth and co-counsel Amy Cobb Smith had no other expectation of the hearing’s outcome, planning a more vigorous defense during the trial that prosecutors don’t anticipate until at least 2025.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman is confident McCloud, 33, will ultimately be convicted and, if that happens, plans to seek the death penalty.

According to records, McCloud has a 15-year adult criminal record that includes other sex arrests and accusations that, as a registered sex offender, he resided too close to an Abbeville, Alabama, school.

McCloud faces two counts of Capital Murder, one based upon allegations that he kidnapped Gilley and the other because he is accused of killing two people---that includes the unborn child—during a single criminal act.

He has no bond.

