Police: 16-year-old recovering after Thursday night stabbing in Tallahassee

The teen reportedly encountered a suspect and was stabbed while fighting off the person.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old boy is facing non-life threatening injuries after police said he reported being stabbed by an unknown suspect along Nekoma Court in Tallahassee.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night the teen encountered a suspect who “tried to go into his pockets,” and was stabbed when he tried to fight the person off. Police said he ran from the scene then called 911.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story.

