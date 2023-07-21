Police, community leaders call on gun owners to stop leaving weapons in unlocked cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League launched a new campaign with the Tallahassee Police Department to help reduce the amount of stolen guns and gun violence altogether.

“When you leave your gun in the car unlocked, it’s ending up in the hands of our youth,” said TPD Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes. “Who, in turn, are using your gun - that you carelessly left in the car - to commit a violent crime against someone else.”

According to TPD, 517 guns have been stolen from cars since 2021; 485 came from cars left unlocked. Since January 2023, officials reported 115 guns have been stolen from cars, with 110 of those coming from people leaving the doors unlocked.

“We’ve been able to recover a significant amount of these guns because they’re being used more frequently,” said Holmes. In the most recent deadly shooting, officials reported the gun used was also stolen.

Tallahassee Urban League President and CEO Curtis Taylor said this effort to reduce gun violence has to be widespread throughout the community. “For those people who feel safe, like ‘this doesn’t affect me or this doesn’t involve me,’ yes it does,” said Taylor. “You need to get involved because it could one day happen to you and happen to your family.”

Both organizations are emphasizing the point that if you own a gun, you need to be responsible by keeping it away from thieves. TPD said it’s critical for you to report your stolen gun to law enforcement immediately after you realize it is no longer in your possession.

