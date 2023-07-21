Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Celebrating free summer camp in Grady County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sounds of summer were featured in our something good today.

Kids in Grady County celebrating the end of the “Boost” summer camp offered by the Thomasville community resource center. The camp is funded by a federal grant and it’s totally free for the 40 kids taking part.

Today, a parent donated bouncy houses for a celebration barbecue. Summer camp parent Shawn Bowick said the camp has been a huge help all summer long.

”People have to go to work, 9 to 5 you know, for our kids to be somewhere you know, doing something active, being around a good crowd of people, good teachings... It’s amazing. Worry free. It’s something all parents do need,” he said.

And he even gave flowers and gift cards to the teachers who worked with the kids all summer.

This was the first year the program was offered in Cairo.

