TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Community CO-OP Market will be holding “Wine for Wildlife,” to benefit the North Florida Wildlife Center on Sunday, July 23.

The event is on Apalachee Parkway from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

At “Wine for Wildlife” there will be live jazz music, dinner, and wine.

