Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weeks away from the beginning of fall camp, Florida A&M Head Football Coach Willie Simmons suspended all “football related activities” late Friday evening. The program shut down comes in the wake of an unauthorized music video shoot in the Rattlers locker room which included the wearing of licensed apparel.

Simmons full statement is below...

WCTV has been made aware of a music video shot in Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse but has not been able to confirm that was the video in question.

This is a developing story

