Florida A&M Football suspends team activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weeks away from the beginning of fall camp, Florida A&M Head Football Coach Willie Simmons suspended all “football related activities” late Friday evening. The program shut down comes in the wake of an unauthorized music video shoot in the Rattlers locker room which included the wearing of licensed apparel.

Simmons full statement is below...

Earlier today, it was brought to my attention that a rap video was shot by a prominent rapper in the football locker room of Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse without proper authorization. The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements. Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image. As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach I am effectively suspending all football related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us. They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.

WCTV has been made aware of a music video shot in Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse but has not been able to confirm that was the video in question.

This is a developing story

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.