Scattered showers and storms return this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After tying the July 21st record of 100 degrees in Tallahassee yesterday, another heat advisory is in effect for the Big Bend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s today with heat index values up to 110 degrees. Scattered showers & storms are expected this afternoon, so the sooner those arrive the less likely we’ll get to such high heat index values again.

Rain chances stay on the high side for Sunday, with showers & storms developing earlier in the day. High temperatures will struggle to hit 90 degrees (hooray).

The upcoming work week will feature high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with the chance for only a few showers & storms each day.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don continues to churn in the Atlantic with no threat to land. Another piece of energy is coming together in the Atlantic and has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 7 days. Still no threat at this time.

