Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the possibility of severe storms moving into South Georgia and the Big Bend of Florida, the Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch at 12:45 pm Eastern and will be in effect until at least 8:00 pm Eastern on Saturday.

wctv severe thunderstorm watch 7222023 (WCTV First Alert Weather)

First Alert Meteorologist Josh Green said the main impacts of the forecasted storms could be strong winds up to 50 or 60 mph or small hail.

