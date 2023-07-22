Tell Me Something Good
Showers and storms to wrap up your weekend

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has your forecast
More storms heading into tomorrow
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Strong thunderstorms are moving through the viewing area as we speak. I have not received any damage reports thus far. With the slow-moving storms, isolated flooding will be a concern.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8:00 PM this evening. Strong winds and small hail, along with the isolated flood threat are the risks to watch out for this evening. After these storms pass, the skies will partially clear. Although it is still expected to be a muggy night in the mid to upper 70s once again.

Tomorrow:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies to begin your Sunday with isolated showers. Rain and storms become more widespread by 8 or 9 am. Rainfall will be heaviest across the Big Bend throughout Sunday morning. Showers will start to diminish in coverage and intensity through the early afternoon but remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will break heading into the overnight period, allowing temperatures to fall nicely into the low 70s. It will feel better than the lows in recent days. A few coastal showers or storms overnight, so I will keep the rain chance at around 30

Monday:

Showers and storms for your Monday with partly cloudy skies. Coverage will be lower than what we were dealt over the weekend. Showers to begin your Monday along the coast, meanwhile more sun for those in South Georgia. Clouds gradually increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Not expecting everyone will get wet.

The Rest of the Week:

Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the remainder of the workweek. Highs will be back into the mid and upper 90s. Afternoon showers or storm chances will run about 30% to 40%, so no washouts. Low temperatures will also feel slightly more tolerable in the low 70s.

Tropics:

A tropical wave has become slightly disorganized since yesterday. Given weak wind shear and no thick Saharan dust in the next 24 hours, there is potential for reorganization. The National Hurricane Center has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 7 days. If Invest 95L develops, it would weaken heading into an unfavorable environment in the Carribean Sea. Something worth watching over the next week.

Watch the video above for the latest.

