Showers and storms to wrap up your weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Strong thunderstorms are moving through the viewing area as we speak. I have not received any damage reports thus far. With the slow-moving storms, isolated flooding will be a concern.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8:00 PM this evening. Strong winds and small hail, along with the isolated flood threat are the risks to watch out for this evening. After these storms pass, the skies will partially clear. Although it is still expected to be a muggy night in the mid to upper 70s once again.

Tomorrow:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies to begin your Sunday with isolated showers. Rain and storms become more widespread by 8 or 9 am. Rainfall will be heaviest across the Big Bend throughout Sunday morning. Showers will start to diminish in coverage and intensity through the early afternoon but remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will break heading into the overnight period, allowing temperatures to fall nicely into the low 70s. It will feel better than the lows in recent days. A few coastal showers or storms overnight, so I will keep the rain chance at around 30

Monday:

Showers and storms for your Monday with partly cloudy skies. Coverage will be lower than what we were dealt over the weekend. Showers to begin your Monday along the coast, meanwhile more sun for those in South Georgia. Clouds gradually increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Not expecting everyone will get wet.

The Rest of the Week:

Partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the remainder of the workweek. Highs will be back into the mid and upper 90s. Afternoon showers or storm chances will run about 30% to 40%, so no washouts. Low temperatures will also feel slightly more tolerable in the low 70s.

Tropics:

A tropical wave has become slightly disorganized since yesterday. Given weak wind shear and no thick Saharan dust in the next 24 hours, there is potential for reorganization. The National Hurricane Center has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 7 days. If Invest 95L develops, it would weaken heading into an unfavorable environment in the Carribean Sea. Something worth watching over the next week.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.