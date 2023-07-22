Something Good - FSU Masters of Applied American Politics and Policy fundraise for food bank

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last night, we were there as the community came together to fundraise for a local food bank!

The FSU Masters of Applied American Politics Program hosted a trivia night at Ology Brewing.

Event organizers say Tallahassee has a rich and diverse history, and celebrating that history was another goal of the evening.

Tallahassee City Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Jack Porter were also in attendance.

