Something Good - FSU Masters of Applied American Politics and Policy fundraise for food bank

Something Good - FSU Masters of Applied American Politics and Policy fundraise for food bank
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last night, we were there as the community came together to fundraise for a local food bank!

The FSU Masters of Applied American Politics Program hosted a trivia night at Ology Brewing.

Event organizers say Tallahassee has a rich and diverse history, and celebrating that history was another goal of the evening.

Tallahassee City Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Jack Porter were also in attendance.

