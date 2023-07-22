Tallahassee hits 100 degrees Friday, ties daily record high set over 80 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport measured 100 degrees as the high temperature for Friday.

This is the second 100-degree day of the year, with the first occurring earlier this month. The last time Tallahassee reached 100 degrees on July 21 was 81 years ago in 1942. The highest temperature ever recorded in Tallahassee is 105, set back in June of 2011.

Some relief from the heat is expected heading into the weekend, but high temperatures are expected to return next week. Click here for the latest forecast.

RECORD | Tallahassee tied the record of 100 degrees set back in 1942 earlier this afternoon. This is the second 100 degree day of the year. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/FdnbPTowJ1 — Austin Lowe (@ajlowe_wx) July 22, 2023

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.