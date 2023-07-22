Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee hits 100 degrees Friday, ties daily record high set over 80 years ago

The last July 21 in the capital city that reached 100 degrees was in 1942
By Austin Lowe and Chasity Maynard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee International Airport measured 100 degrees as the high temperature for Friday.

This is the second 100-degree day of the year, with the first occurring earlier this month. The last time Tallahassee reached 100 degrees on July 21 was 81 years ago in 1942. The highest temperature ever recorded in Tallahassee is 105, set back in June of 2011.

Some relief from the heat is expected heading into the weekend, but high temperatures are expected to return next week. Click here for the latest forecast.

