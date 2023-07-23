BREAKING: Person injured in Tallahassee house fire

Tell Me Something Good
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A person was injured in a house fire near FSU’s campus.

A spokesperson with the Tallahassee Fire Department said they responded to a single-story residence in the 1800 block of Westridge Dr. around 8:45, Sunday morning.

The person was transported to a local hospital for burns sustained from the fire.

The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

