Cloudy, rainy and at some times stormy conditions for our Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More rounds of showers and storms on the way today. The risk for severe weather is less for today than it was on Saturday. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s.

Scattered showers & storms are still possible on Monday. High temperatures will heat back up into the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be notably drier with only isolated showers & storms possible during this time. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Thursday through Saturday will feature a very typical summertime pattern with temperatures in the low to mid 90s with a chance for scattered showers & storms each day.

In the tropics, Don was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday, but is now back down to a tropical storm. Still poses no threat to land. Invest 95L in the Atlantic is struggling to develop into anything as tracks towards the eastern Carribean. Still no threat with that one.

