Florida Wing Civil Air Patrol honors 19-year-old with rare award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A19-year-old from Monticello received a rare award and promotion on Saturday from the Tallahassee Composite Squadron, a local branch of the Florida Wing Civil Air Patrol.

Long-time cadet Ethan Leeman was honored with the Carl A. Spaatz award - the highest honor a cadet can receive, according to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks.

“[The award] is presented to cadets who demonstrate excellence in leadership, character, fitness and aerospace education,” Hooks said at the ceremony, which was held at the Tallahassee International Airport.

Leeman is the first cadet to receive the award in Tallahassee since 1967. He was also promoted to colonel, a distinction earned by just 2% of all C.A.P cadets.

“This is something that everyone kind of banded together to help me do,” Leeman said. “I couldn’t have done this without my family, my parents driving me to the meetings. This really kind of belongs to them.”

The award is the culmination of years of training, but it’s also just another step in Leeman’s rapid progression. He’s about to start his second year at the U.S. Air Force Academy and said the skills he’s learned with the C.A.P. will come in handy.

“Learning to be humble, approachable, credible, just to care about your people more - these are all things that Civil Air Patrol taught me,” Leeman said.

While Leeman will certainly be busy with his Air Force training, he said if he has any free time he looks forward to joining one of the C.A.P. units Colorado. He also wants to become a special operations pilot with a goal of saving hundreds of lives.

