Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rain chances look fairly low for much of your workweek

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has your forecast
Sunny to start Monday. Showers and storms develop in the afternoon.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms remain possible through this evening. I am not expecting a long-duration moderate rainfall like earlier today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies to finish off the weekend. Due to the lack of sun, it felt a tad “cool” today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-80s.

Tonight

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. There is a small chance of showers for the coastal areas mainly after midnight. Low temperatures are a bit more comfortable in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow

A little bit of everything as a boundary will be near the area. Southwest Georgia and folks in the western Big Bend will start with some sunshine.

Eastern spots, epically Maison, Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee counties will start with a bit more cloud cover and showers/storms that have been ongoing since overnight. The persistent rain may lead to some flood concerns depending on where the heaviest bands set up/duration of rainfall.

By mid to late morning, most of us will clear out for a few hours before isolated showers and thunderstorms develop after 1:00 pm between the sea breeze boundary and a stationary front. Heavy rain and brief gusty winds with the strongest storms. I am not expecting severe weather.

A few afternoon storms Monday
A few afternoon storms Monday(WCTV)

Storms will diminish by 8:00 pm and clouds will decrease, giving way to a partly to mostly clear overnight Monday. High in the low 90s, low temperatures cool in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower after 2:00 pm. Most locations will remain dry and bright. High temperatures in the mid-90s with slightly lower humidity levels.

A drop into the "muggy" to "sticky category after spending days in the oppressive humidity...
A drop into the "muggy" to "sticky category after spending days in the oppressive humidity levels.(WCTV)

Planning for the weekend

Partly to mostly sunny skies during the morning hours with clouds building throughout the day. A few showers or storms are possible in the afternoon each day. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Lows will be in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30% to 40%.

Tropics

Don has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm and continues to move away from land.

Still watching a disorganized cluster of storms, Invest 95L. Invest, meaning the National Hurricane Center is “investigating” the tropical wave. Given weak wind shear and limited Saharan dust in the next 24 hours, there is potential for reorganization. The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance of developing into a tropical depression to 50% in the next 7 days. If this develops, it would weaken heading into an unfavorable environment in the Caribbean Sea. Something worth watching over the next week.

Still a small chance that Invest 95L develops into a tropical cyclone.
Still a small chance that Invest 95L develops into a tropical cyclone.(WCTV)

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Sunny to start Monday. Showers and storms develop in the afternoon.
Austin's Forecast
Meteorologist Josh Green has your cooler & cloudy Sunday forecast.
Cloudy, rainy and at some times stormy conditions for our Sunday
Meteorologist Josh Green has your cooler & cloudy Sunday forecast.
Josh's Forecast
AM scattered storms, a few lingering PM showers for your Sunday
Showers and storms to wrap up your weekend