Rain chances look fairly low for much of your workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms remain possible through this evening. I am not expecting a long-duration moderate rainfall like earlier today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies to finish off the weekend. Due to the lack of sun, it felt a tad “cool” today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-80s.

Tonight

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. There is a small chance of showers for the coastal areas mainly after midnight. Low temperatures are a bit more comfortable in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow

A little bit of everything as a boundary will be near the area. Southwest Georgia and folks in the western Big Bend will start with some sunshine.

Eastern spots, epically Maison, Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee counties will start with a bit more cloud cover and showers/storms that have been ongoing since overnight. The persistent rain may lead to some flood concerns depending on where the heaviest bands set up/duration of rainfall.

By mid to late morning, most of us will clear out for a few hours before isolated showers and thunderstorms develop after 1:00 pm between the sea breeze boundary and a stationary front. Heavy rain and brief gusty winds with the strongest storms. I am not expecting severe weather.

A few afternoon storms Monday (WCTV)

Storms will diminish by 8:00 pm and clouds will decrease, giving way to a partly to mostly clear overnight Monday. High in the low 90s, low temperatures cool in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower after 2:00 pm. Most locations will remain dry and bright. High temperatures in the mid-90s with slightly lower humidity levels.

A drop into the "muggy" to "sticky category after spending days in the oppressive humidity levels. (WCTV)

Planning for the weekend

Partly to mostly sunny skies during the morning hours with clouds building throughout the day. A few showers or storms are possible in the afternoon each day. High temperatures in the mid-90s. Lows will be in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30% to 40%.

Tropics

Don has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm and continues to move away from land.

Still watching a disorganized cluster of storms, Invest 95L. Invest, meaning the National Hurricane Center is “investigating” the tropical wave. Given weak wind shear and limited Saharan dust in the next 24 hours, there is potential for reorganization. The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance of developing into a tropical depression to 50% in the next 7 days. If this develops, it would weaken heading into an unfavorable environment in the Caribbean Sea. Something worth watching over the next week.

Still a small chance that Invest 95L develops into a tropical cyclone. (WCTV)

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

