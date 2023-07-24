Dodging a few storms this evening with low rain chances throughout the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun has broken through after a cloudy start to the day. We can thank a pesky frontal boundary that is SLOWLY weakening. With the presence of that and the sea breeze boundary, showers and storms remain possible through the early evening hours.

Tonight

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will feel “cool” in the low 70s. Maybe give that A/C a break.

Tomorrow

Tuesday is a tough one! The high and the cloud cover is highly dependent on the movement of our frontal boundary today. The latest data suggests that the stationary front will weaken, giving way to a more of northwest to northeast wind. That will bring in some drier air, meaning rain chances will be lower and cloud cover should be lower than Monday.

It looks like a partly sunny day with more afternoon clouds. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s across the area. A 30% chance of showers along the sea breeze.

Tomorrow night skies will clear and will make for another relatively cool night. Low temperatures fall in the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower after 2:00 pm. Most locations will remain dry and bright. High temperatures in the mid-90s with slightly lower humidity levels.

Friday and your weekend outlook

Winds will shift from northeast to east/southeast. This will lead to a return of moisture, still, rain chances should hold around 30% during the afternoon hours. Otherwise mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-90s.

By Saturday and Sunday, a more typical summer pattern returns for South Georgia and North Florida with sun to start the day and afternoon pop-up storms by the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-90s. You will want the rain gear but will not need it ALL DAY throughout the weekend. The chance of rain is 40% to 50%.

Tropics

Invest 95L remains rather weak in the western Atlantic. Thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have been apparent, but no circulation has developed at the surface. Saharan dust and wind shear both play a role in the lack of intensification. The National Hurricane Center continues to lower the chance of developing into a tropical depression, now at 30% in the next 7 days. As the wave struggles to develop, it has no easy path to development as it meets with an unfavorable environment over the eastern Caribbean Sea. All this to say, no worries with Invest 95L, as we have expected since last week.

Don is no longer a tropical storm and will not be a problem for anyone.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.