FAMU Football cleared to resume activity

Head Coach Willie Simmons leads his team out for a game against Southern.
Head Coach Willie Simmons leads his team out for a game against Southern.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced Monday in a statement on Twitter that the Rattler football program is cleared to resume activity.

Florida A&M’s Office of Compliance and Ethics is conducting an investigation into the unauthorized music video shoot that caused Coach Willie Simmons to shut down all football related activities late Friday evening. Sykes says she will not comment on the matter until after the investigation has concluded however Simmons and select players are scheduled to speak with the press Tuesday in Birmingham as part of SWAC Media Day.

This is a developing story.

