A partly sunny Monday with afternoon scattered showers & storms

Meteorologist Josh Green has your forecast
Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast to start the work week.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a few early morning showers, Monday will feature partly sunny skies with scattered, mainly afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Unlike Sunday, not everyone sees the rain today. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

The middle of the work week will feature lower rain chances. Only a few showers & storms will pop up around the area in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Rain chances will pick up slightly heading into the weekend, but still no washouts. Scattered, very typical summertime showers & storms are expected. High temperatures will still reach the mid 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is expected to fizzle out over the Atlantic Ocean within the next few days. Invest 95L will encounter very unfavorable conditions for development over the Eastern Carribean Sea as it continues to track towards the west. Still no threat from that storm for us.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

