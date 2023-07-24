Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Police responding to scene at Mission Hills Apartments in Tallahassee

An area is taped off and there are multiple units responding.
Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is working to learn more about an active scene at Mission Hills Apartments along Mission Road in Tallahassee.

Our Staci Inez reports an area is taped off and there are multiple units responding as of 8:00 p.m.

WCTV has reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department and we are waiting to learn more.

This is a developing story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD: 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Sunny to start Monday. Showers and storms develop in the afternoon.
Austin's Forecast
Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s dog training stopped by WCTV to share helpful tips on how to...
‘Leave it’: Morgan’s Dog Training shares tips on how to deliver the command
Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s dog training stopped by WCTV to share helpful tips on how to...
In the Spotlight: Morgan's Dog Training demonstrates the leave it command
Tallahassee fire department truck
BREAKING: Person injured in Tallahassee house fire