TPD identifies gunman suspect in double homicide at Mission Hills Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have now identified the gunman in a double homicide at Mission Hills Apartments.

Two women were found shot to death at the apartment complex on the west end of the capital city Sunday.

TPD is now identifying the suspect as 40-year-old Antirio Brown.

A TPD spokesperson saying authorities in a neighboring county spotted Brown’s car and tried to pull him over.

“Brown fled from authorities and ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he could be taken into custody,” a TPD spokesperson said in an update Monday.

