Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Victim count rises to five as TPD shares details of second weekend shooting in Tallahassee

Police said a shooting at Pockets Pool and Pub early Saturday left three injured
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The number of gunshot victims from the weekend has risen to five after Tallahassee Police on Monday shared details of another shooting in the capital city over the last two days.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his right leg in the parking lot of Pockets Pool and Pub early Saturday, according to TPD. Officers found the man lying in the restaurant’s parking lot at about 2:45 a.m. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment of a “non-life threatening injury.”

Two more victims, both men, arrived at a local hospital while police worked the scene, accord to a TPD press release about the incident. One arrived with serious injuries, according to police. The second man’s injuries are not life-threatening, TPD said.

Police sent out a press release with information on the shooting Monday afternoon, two days after the incident.

Saturday’s shooting was not the sole act of violence in the capital city over the weekend.

Two women died Sunday evening in a double homicide at Mission Hills Apartments, about 4 miles southwest of the Saturday morning pub shooting in north Tallahassee.

Less than 24 hours after that fatal shooting, TPD identified Antirio Brown, 40, as the suspected gunman for the double homicide. Police said Brown died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police could take him into custody.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Tallahassee fire department truck
One injured in Tallahassee house fire
A few showers or storms this evening. Drier for tomorrow.
Austin's Forecast
TPD released the identity of the alleged gunman at Mission Hills Apartments gunman.
TPD identifies gunman suspect in double homicide at Mission Hills Apartments
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach