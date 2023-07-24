Victim count rises to five as TPD shares details of second weekend shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The number of gunshot victims from the weekend has risen to five after Tallahassee Police on Monday shared details of another shooting in the capital city over the last two days.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his right leg in the parking lot of Pockets Pool and Pub early Saturday, according to TPD. Officers found the man lying in the restaurant’s parking lot at about 2:45 a.m. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment of a “non-life threatening injury.”

Two more victims, both men, arrived at a local hospital while police worked the scene, accord to a TPD press release about the incident. One arrived with serious injuries, according to police. The second man’s injuries are not life-threatening, TPD said.

Police sent out a press release with information on the shooting Monday afternoon, two days after the incident.

Saturday’s shooting was not the sole act of violence in the capital city over the weekend.

Two women died Sunday evening in a double homicide at Mission Hills Apartments, about 4 miles southwest of the Saturday morning pub shooting in north Tallahassee.

Less than 24 hours after that fatal shooting, TPD identified Antirio Brown, 40, as the suspected gunman for the double homicide. Police said Brown died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before police could take him into custody.

