What’s Brewing - Wakulla 4-H Art Unveiling and Community Service Project Kick Off
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Join Wakulla 4-H and community partners for the kick-off event for their community service project on Tuesday, July 25.
Youth members worked with a local artist to create a series of road signs with original art designed to showcase the natural environment.
The free event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Wakulla Extensions Office at 84 Cedar Avenue in Crawfordville.
RSVP’s are requested. To reserve your spot visit Event Brite.
