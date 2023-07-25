Back into the 90s with low rain chances heading into Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - I hope you are enjoying the sunshine after a few days of dreary weather across the Big Bend and South Georgia as some mid-level dry air has finally worked its way into the area.

Temperatures are currently rebounding into the mid-90s after a few days in the 80s as well. I do not think we see many showers to help cool us down this afternoon.

Isolated showers this afternoon, and the chance of rain is 20%. Again, most locations remain dry. This will be a pleasant beach evening or a good day to catch the sunset at the beach.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the low 70s, that will be another comfortable night. We will be able to give the A/C a break again after giving them quite a workout in recent weeks.

Tomorrow

Grab the shades, another nice day on tap. Mostly sunny skies again. We will have even more sunshine tomorrow compared to Tuesday’s skies. This will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 90s once again. Feels like temperatures will range from 100 to 105.

A look at spotty showers Wednesday afternoon. (WCTV)

Thursday and Friday

A shift in the wind will bring back SOME moisture from the Gulf. With the influence of high pressure, rain chances still are not expected to be widespread. I have lowered the rain chances Thursday and Friday to 30% during the afternoon hours. Outside of any showers or storms, skies will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Moisture will increase later this week, bringing up those rain chances (WCTV)

Weekend Outlook

A more typical summer pattern returns for South Georgia and North Florida with sun to start the day and afternoon pop-up storms by the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-90s. You will want the rain gear but will not need it ALL DAY throughout the weekend. The chance of rain is 40% to 50%.

Tropics

We have been tracking a tropical wave, Invest 95L, for a week now and there has been little organization. As the disturbance continues to work toward the eastern Caribbean, conditions get REALLY unfavorable for strengthening, so tracking this may be over in the next 24 hours.

A new area of interest has come about with a disturbance a few hundred miles north. This area of thunderstorms has a small chance (10%) of developing into a tropical depression in the next 7 days. It is worth keeping an eye on as it still could bring some heavy rain to folks in coastal Georgia or the Carolinas by next week and could have an influence on our weather pattern as well. I am NOT expecting any impact from this disturbance.

A small chance for development in the Eastern Atlantic (WCTV)

A third area of interest has developed in the eastern Atlantic from a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Organization is not likely in the next 2 to 7 days, with a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression.

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a very small chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 7 days (WCTV)

