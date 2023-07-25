FSU film school alumni react to writers and actors strikes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been almost two weeks since Hollywood actors joined writers on the picket lines. While your favorite shows may be on hold, the strikes are having wide-ranging effects on the people behind these productions, including alumni of Florida State’s film school.

Luis Mendez, who got his masters degree from FSU’s College of Motion Picture Arts in 2016, is a crew member in Miami. He said the lack of projects in the city right now makes it feel like a “ghost town.”

“It’s something where everything gets put on hold and you really don’t know when the next project’s gonna kick off, because everyone’s really just waiting,” Mendez said.

SAG-AFTRA kicked off its strike on July 13, joining the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2. It’s the first time writers and actors have been on strike together since the 1960s.

The guilds are demanding better pay and job security, amid inflation, a boom in streaming and artificial intelligence. But until a deal is reached, some people involved in productions are seeking jobs elsewhere.

When former FSU film school student Gerard Shaka heard actors could go on strike, he took action. Figuring his role as an office production assistant in Atlanta could be in jeopardy, he emailed heads of film departments at several colleges offering his expertise.

He landed a job at Florida Atlantic University, where he got his undergraduate degree, as an adjunct professor for screenwriting.

Shaka said he’s looking forward to going back to Fort Lauderdale and working on some personal projects in his free time.

“As someone who wants to do some independent work, I think it was good for me,” Shaka said. “I feel like knowing that they’re fighting for good stuff and all that, I’m okay with that for now.”

But with no end in sight for the strikes, the two former Seminoles admit they’re feeling anxious.

“I literally look at my life and I see the next five months and I don’t know what’s going on afterward,” Shaka said.

For Mendez, the future is also uncertain.

“At the end of the day it’s almost like how long can I go without working, without feeding my family, without paying my mortgage,” he said.

The longest writers’ strike was in 1988 and lasted 153 days.

