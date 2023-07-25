Mother and 7 kids displaced after house fire, highlights need for affordable housing in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Eight people in Valdosta, including several children, have been displaced after their home burned.

“I mean school is right around the corner, and we have nothing,” Felicia Howard, a mother of seven who just lost her home, said. “Think of a mother with seven kids and their ages are ranging from 19 to one years old. We need help. We really do.”

A mother and her seven children are now displaced after her unit caught on fire two nights ago with her children as well as herself inside. The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment, but what we do know is this family is in desperate need.

“I’m overwhelmed and exhausted trying to get me and my family back situated,” Howard said. “Daughter birthday was just yesterday, and we had to celebrate it trying to make sure everybody can eat, and a roof over their head.”

Ora Lee West Apartments is public housing offered by Valdosta Housing Authority (VHA). VHA says they believe it’ll be a couple of months before that unit is ready for someone to live in, but they’re hoping to have another unit available for the family by the end of this week.

“We get involved in these situations to make sure that the family has shelter— along with other local agencies. We did make sure they had shelter for the night, and for the next couple nights until we can identify another unit within our inventory to get them moved into,” Mark Stalvey, Valdosta Housing Authority Executive Director, said.

The Valdosta Fire Department has ruled this fire as an accidental fire. Howard has set up a GoFundMe for community members to help her, and her family.

Finding affordable housing can be a struggle for those living in Georgia. And now, one Valdosta mom, who recently lost almost everything in an accidental fire, has to wait for a housing unit to open up before her life can get back to normal.

“There were a lot of valuables that got destroyed in the fire. Any mother puts time and joy into their place, and that’s been taken from me,” Howard said. “We don’t even have food in the refrigerator right now. Everything has been cut off and destroyed within the fire. So, anything could help.”

The authority says they are tight on units, and now they’re down another affordable unit for a couple of months due to this fire.

“We normally run about 97% occupancy. We did have a little bit more opportunity to have her transferred into another unit than we normally do. So, I guess if you can say if something is fortunate out of this incident, it’s that we had another unit of the appropriate bedroom size to move her into,” Stalvey said.

VHA has partnered with tax credit developers to bring more affordable housing to Valdosta. They plan to start construction on another property soon.

“HUD does not have a production program for more public housing, so we’re kind of forced into looking at other models to increase the housing supply,” Stalvey said. “We have plans down the road hopefully to redevelop our older inventory. But all of that take time and money and doing it the right way.”

