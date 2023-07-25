Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Partly to mostly cloudy today with only a few showers & storms

Meteorologist Josh Green has your forecast
Meteorologist Josh Green has your slightly drier Tuesday forecast.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy today with the chance for only a few pop-up showers and storms across our area. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with rain chances at 30%.

We will see a very similar setup for Wednesday. Partly cloudy with 30% rain chances and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

A very typical summertime pattern will arrive for the latter half of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers & storms will develop primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. No big washouts in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, Don has fizzled out. There are currently 2 areas of interest that have very LOW chances of developing into a tropical system over the next several days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green has your slightly drier Tuesday forecast.
Josh's Forecast
Triple digit heat across the western U.S.
Phoenix rewrites history with dangerous heat over 115 degrees
A few showers or storms this evening. Drier for tomorrow.
Dodging a few storms this evening with low rain chances throughout the week
A few showers or storms this evening. Drier for tomorrow.
Austin's Forecast