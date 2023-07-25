Partly to mostly cloudy today with only a few showers & storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy today with the chance for only a few pop-up showers and storms across our area. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with rain chances at 30%.

We will see a very similar setup for Wednesday. Partly cloudy with 30% rain chances and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

A very typical summertime pattern will arrive for the latter half of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers & storms will develop primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. No big washouts in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, Don has fizzled out. There are currently 2 areas of interest that have very LOW chances of developing into a tropical system over the next several days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

