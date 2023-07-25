Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Phoenix rewrites history with dangerous heat over 115 degrees

Tallahassee also hit a heat record Friday
Triple digit heat across the western U.S.
Triple digit heat across the western U.S.(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another record was broken in the Grand Canyon State. Phoenix, Arizona finished Monday with the seventh consecutive day above 115 degrees.

This is the longest stretch of days above 115 that Phoenix has ever measured. Monday’s high temperature of 116 degrees in Phoenix also ties a daily record high from 2014 and 2018.

The average high for late July is 106, so the triple digits are not uncommon. But it is uncommon to have several days above 110, as the city has dealt with much of July. Phoenix Sky Harbor International has been over 110 degrees for 25 days in a row.

More heat is on the way through midweek for the Arizona capital, but some relief and rain chances should finally break the stretch of oppressive heat in Phoenix.

Notably, Tallahassee also hit a heat record Friday.

Florida’s capital city reached 100 degrees on July 21, meeting a daily record high set over 80 years ago.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Tallahassee police responded to a double shooting at a gas station off Apalachee Parkway
Update: Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Tallahassee shooting
TPD says boy died after being shot, no foul play suspected
Police: Tallahassee teen died after being shot, no foul play suspected

Latest News

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest...
Israeli parliament takes first major step in Netanyahu’s contentious overhaul, deepening divisions
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
El actor Julian Sands posa para retratos en el Festival de Cine de Venecia en Venecia, Italia,...
British actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ‘undetermined,’ coroner says