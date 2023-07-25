Phoenix rewrites history with dangerous heat over 115 degrees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another record was broken in the Grand Canyon State. Phoenix, Arizona finished Monday with the seventh consecutive day above 115 degrees.

This is the longest stretch of days above 115 that Phoenix has ever measured. Monday’s high temperature of 116 degrees in Phoenix also ties a daily record high from 2014 and 2018.

RECORD HEAT CONTINUES | Phoenix breaks another record today, 7 days in a row at or above 115°. This looks to continue over the next few days. #heat #azwx #recordheat #heatwave pic.twitter.com/USrTyBCX9v — Austin Lowe (@ajlowe_wx) July 25, 2023

The average high for late July is 106, so the triple digits are not uncommon. But it is uncommon to have several days above 110, as the city has dealt with much of July. Phoenix Sky Harbor International has been over 110 degrees for 25 days in a row.

More heat is on the way through midweek for the Arizona capital, but some relief and rain chances should finally break the stretch of oppressive heat in Phoenix.

Notably, Tallahassee also hit a heat record Friday.

Florida’s capital city reached 100 degrees on July 21, meeting a daily record high set over 80 years ago.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.